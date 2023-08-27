Conscious consumerism in the outdoors: Making equipment choices that last a lifetime

This is branded content.
If you're a lover of the great outdoors, you're likely someone who also understands and deeply cares about the impact your choices have on the environment and its inhabitants.
From recycling household waste to reducing plastics and being mindful of electricity and water usage, there are several ways in which we can work towards conscious consumerism.
In addition to sustainable practices, eschewing fast fashion and brands that employ unethical treatment of their workers is another important step towards this goal.
By keeping all this in mind, even the act of deciding on and purchasing your outdoor equipment can have a positive influence on our planet.
So what exactly is conscious consumerism and why should we all be more focused on it?
In a nutshell, it's the concept that by consuming less and ensuring that what we do consume is as sustainable as possible, we drive societal change and uphold important ethical values.
As consumers, we all have the power to make an impact through how we purchase and manage resources.
By consistently making better choices, we encourage big businesses to shift their attitudes and support positive global change.
Ever heard the phrase 'leave nothing behind but your footprints and take nothing but memories'?
While most of us with a love of nature understand the need to disturb the natural environment as little as possible and leave as we found, this is only part of the equation.
Your shopping habits and choice of equipment as a hiking or camping enthusiast also play an important role in this.
It can be so tempting to buy a cheap, mass-manufactured option when kitting yourself out for an adventure. However, this is the exact opposite of conscious consumerism.
Inexpensive equipment is most often produced by factories overseas that barely pay a living wage to their workers. It also lacks the quality construction needed to perform well or live a long, useful life.
This supports poor ethical practices while also creating waste, whereby the low-quality option breaks and must be thrown away, only to be replaced over and over and over again.
Yes, buying new equipment is still consumerism, but when you do so in consideration of where and how the item is made, you do it consciously.
Choosing to buy from a reputable supplier, means accessing high-quality items made ethically and for optimal longevity.
By shopping with an Australian-owned, climate-positive company focused on minimal packaging and as small a footprint as possible, you also demonstrate a commitment to conscious consumerism.
In short, where you shop, what you buy and how you care for it - matters.
Adopting conscious consumerism does not mean rushing out to replace the equipment you already own with a better-made alternative.
Always repair and reuse for as long as possible and be sure to make use of any warranties you may have on your equipment.
When it does come to replacing something or buying extra equipment, take the time to consider the trickle-down effect of your purchasing.
With a little practice and time spent looking at where things are made, by who, how it's distributed and the quality of these items, it's easy to see the value of investing in better equipment.
Sure it may mean spending a little more upfront, but if it lasts a lifetime, or close to it, it's always worth the spend. The planet and our global community will all benefit from it too.
