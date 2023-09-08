How holidays make Australia a multicultural country

With more holidays in Australia here's how our nation has become one of the most multicultural countries in the world. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In Australia, more holiday traditions are celebrated today than ever before, and each pays homage to the diversity of this country.

We love to celebrate in any way we can, from the St Basil cake that appears during Greek New Year to the large outdoor Christmas decorations Aussies love to adorn their homes with. Australians and our immigrant communities go all out when it comes to holiday traditions.

And thanks to our mass immigration, it has even been said by our own government that Australia is possibly the most successful multicultural country on Earth.

That means more holidays to celebrate all over Australia. From New Year's Day to a range of multi-cultural Christmas traditions, we celebrate in all sorts of ways here in the land down under.

The feast of St Basil

The patron saint, St Basil, is regarded as one of the great leaders and spiritual successors in the Orthodox Christian Church. When Greek families celebrate this tradition at the start of January, a special cake is baked with a gold or silver coin hidden inside. This is to mark the day when Basil of Caesarea died, as a doctor to the church.

Chinese Lunar New Year

For Chinese communities across the world, including here in Australia, the Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays of the year. It is celebrated by partaking in a range of traditional customs that include getting the family together, baking moon cakes and hanging up red paper lanterns.

Many of the decorations will also be determined by the Chinese Zodiac Calendar, with the Year of the Dragon being the next symbol in February 2024. So expect plenty of fiery decorations during that time, and lots of fireworks.

St David's Day

St David is the patron saint of Wales, with many green and four-leaf clover decorations being used to celebrate him. St David's Day has been a national celebration for the Welsh community for centuries, featuring parades, festivals and plenty of folklore songs.

This holiday in March is celebrated by our passionate Welsh community in Australia, and anyone can join in on the festivities.

Krishna Janmashtami

One of the most important Hindu festivals, this day in September celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna, the deity believed to be the eighth reincarnations of Lord Vishnu.

Hindu communities celebrate by fasting, praying together and preparing special food. They also light night vigils as a way to honour Krishna who gave the vital message of the Bhagwat Gita - the guiding principles for every Hindu.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is the world's largest 'Volksfest' (folk festival), that is held every year in Munich, Germany. An important part of Bavarian culture since it was first introduced in 1810, many other countries have since joined in this tradition.

With huge beer steins for alcohol and delicious pretzels, this is a celebration that involves copious amounts of food and drinking. Celebrated here in Australia, people love a chance to let themselves sing along and drink with others.

Loy Krathong

Loy Krathong is a tradition that takes place in November and is celebrated by many Thai families. During the festival, many Thai communities float small lantern boats.

These beautiful lights act as offerings of gratitude toward the Goddess of Water. The rivers and streams can offer become bedazzled with lantern boats of every colour lighting up the water at night.

Christmas Day

Christmas is a very internationally celebrated holiday that many Australians cherish It is of course the Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus. But Australians aren't the only community to practice this holiday. All over the country, communities of varying faiths and heritages also join in on the spirit.

Christmas lights and trees are displayed, carols are sung, and individuals come together to exchange gifts and spend time with family and friends.