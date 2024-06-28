Khory Hancock: Targeting the human element for restoring nature

Brought to you by Karcy Noonan
The impact of climate change is no longer a distant prediction or concern for future generations; it is a stark reality affecting lives worldwide. From devastating natural disasters to disrupted ecosystems, the repercussions of environmental degradation are profound and far-reaching.
As we come to terms with these challenges, it becomes increasingly evident that addressing climate change is more than just about safeguarding the planet-it's also about shifting an entire mindset and cultural paradigm.
Environmental challenges and the very mindset we cultivate go hand in hand. For centuries, we have seen ourselves as being 'above' nature, and therefore use words like dominate, control or manipulate when talking about land or marine management.
The 'regenerative mindset' is much more aligned with Indigenous principles and philosophies, that are more about seeing humans as an integral part of nature, only in a constant and never-ending exchange of energy.
Khory Hancock is an environmental scientist whose perspective on the human element of climate change sheds light on a crucial aspect often overlooked in discussions about environmental conservation.
Beyond the tangible impacts on ecosystems and biodiversity, Hancock highlights the profound importance of the language we use and the way we see ourselves to nature in order to solve the macro global challenges.
In his view, the exacerbation of environmental pressures directly and indirectly contributes to a myriad of societal challenges, including heightened stress levels, financial instability, and, tragically, increased rates of suicide.
He says that from separating ourselves from it, we have done more spiritual and psychological damage to ourselves as well as the natural world around us. Hancock's point of view is also supported internationally, as WHO has now included mental health in its climate action plan.
The link between climate change, mental health and our own management methods may not always be immediately apparent, according to Hancock, but the connections run deep.
As natural disasters become more frequent and extreme, communities are left reeling from the physical and psychological trauma of displacement, loss, and uncertainty, further exacerbating the need to extract from nature rather than regenerate, just in order to survive.
Moreover, the economic strain resulting from environmental degradation can worsen existing socio-economic inequalities, leading to heightened levels of anxiety, depression, and hopelessness among vulnerable populations.
Recognising the interconnectedness of ecological health, environmental management and our own mental health, Hancock advocates for a holistic approach to environmental protection-one that prioritises restoring our relationship with nature at a fundamental level.
At the heart of Hancock's philosophy lies the belief that humans are not separate from nature but rather integral participants in its intricate web of life.
By cultivating a deeper emotional connection to the natural world, we can foster a sense of responsibility and agency in nurturing and restoring the ecosystems that sustain us.
"Recognising that we, humans, are an extension of nature itself, will drive a mindset shift where hurting nature is equivalent to hurting yourself. Such a change will increase the adoption of carbon reduction and regeneration initiatives across industries," says Hancock.
The challenge lies in the transition away from conventional methods in industry and into ones that are more regenerative and sustainable.
Khory says in order to shift at the pace and scale we need to counteract the climate shift, we need to offer a solution that can actually be beneficial, both for the business and the environment.
Hancock is working on several projects, ranging from regenerative cattle stations and agriculture to wetland restoration initiatives. He integrates carbon credits programs that corporations can use to offset their emissions and make the regeneration of these areas profitable for the land managers.
Treating these credits as a commodity, Hancock offers corporations an avenue where they can buy, sell, or trade these credits just like you would gold or barrels of oil. This can create a win-win situation for nature, humans, and these corporations.
In essence, Khory Hancock's work underscores the profound truth that nature itself is inextricably linked to the health and wellbeing of our own hearts and minds.
By recognising and addressing the human element of climate change and land regeneration, we can forge a path toward a more regenerative and resilient future-one where the planet's health and its inhabitants' well-being are intrinsically intertwined.
As we navigate the challenges of the 21st century, let us embark on a collective journey toward restoring harmony between humanity and nature through the implementation of effective restoration and regeneration projects like Khory's carbon projects.
