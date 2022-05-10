Labor has promised up to $1 million in funding to a sports club in the highly marginal seat of Eden-Monaro.
The member for the seat, Kristy McBain, spoke at Freebody Oval with the Queanbeyan Kangaroos Rugby League Club, including mayor Kenrick Winchester and club president Ian Baker, promising to rebuild training facilities that would include women's change rooms.
"This ground is used 12 months of the year and this facility needs a significant upgrade, so a future Albanese Labor government will invest a million dollars to upgrade this facility and hopefully that will leverage some other works that need to take place on this oval, such a lighting upgrades," she said.
The electorate is on a razor thin margin of 0.9 per cent, yet neither leader of the major parties have visited the seat.
Ms McBain said she's "not sure what the Liberals are doing in this electorate" and noted her contender Jerry Nockles "got into the race very, very late" and "hasn't been spotted around the area too much".
"What I know is I'm working hard for it, I've travelled over 97,000 kilometres since I've been elected because my job is to represent my community and that's what I'm doing," she said.
The electorate geographically spans 41,617 kilometres including major towns to farming and coastal regions, which Ms McBain said makes for "a lot of themes" across the regions.
Ms McBain found the issue she had heard tying most of the diverse residents together is "their want for an integrity commission in federal government".
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
