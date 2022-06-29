The best of the Southern Tablelands has been put on show as part of a new campaign from Destination Southern NSW.
The campaign is spread across five distinct themes, with locations spanning the length and breadth of our region from Bungendore to Tarago and Goulburn to Wyangala.
The locales cover three Local Government Areas, Goulburn Mulwaree, Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council and Upper Lachlan Shire.
Upper Lachlan Manager of Tourism and Economic Development Christiane Cocum explained the campaign and videos were created for the three councils after the impact of the 2019/2020 bushfires.
"Upper Lachlan was featured in three of the five trails that were filmed & designed to take people on planned road trips across our region. Goulburn Mulwaree and Queanbeyan Palerang feature as well," she said.
"The videos will be featured under Road Trips on the Visit NSW site which a real marketing coup for us, as it will provide major exposure nationally and internationally as the Road Trips are a highly visited part of Visit NSW.
"I'd like to thank those businesses who took part.
"It was great to see some local Upper Lachlan Shire residents including a young family and young couple involved, who scored a paid acting gig for the day in the process!"
Check out the categories below and see if your neck of the woods made the cut!
Wine, Water, Wonder
A one-hour road trip through the region's top wineries, cafes and towns full of country charm. Collector, Lake George and its wineries, Bungendore and Tarago are recommended as stop off points for visitors.
Vibrant Villages and Passionate Producers
This one starts in Grabben Gullen with the Albion Hotel a recommended stopping off point before heading to Crookwell. Laggan is next on the itinerary before finishing in Taralga.
Wild Hume - Nature and History off the Highway
The Goulburn region is the centrepiece of this nature trail. Start in Tallong and make your way through to Badgery's Lookout, Badgery's Spur Walking Track and Long Point Lookout. Then head to historic Marulan and recharge and refuel with the town's cafe and bakery.
Bungonia National Park then awaits you where you can explore the many walking tracks, gullies and rainforests. Finally you will end up in Goulburn where there are endless historical sites to visit and soak up.
Off the Beaten Track
This one gives some love to the south, starting in Queanbeyan and exploring it's historical offerings like Rusten House and Sensory garden. Captains Flat is next up where you can visit the beloved Captains Flat Hotel, home to the longest bar recorded in the Southern Hemisphere (32 metres!)
Lowden Forest Park and Berlang State Conservation Area round out the list so best bring your hiking boots.
Recharge in the Great Outdoors
This is the well-trodden Goulburn to Crookwell route but with a twist. Starting in the former and moving to Binda/Crooked Corner where you can explore the oldest recorded settlement in the Upper Lachlan Shire.
Wyangala is next up so if you are a keen boater, fisher or camper it's a must-do. Crookwell finishes the trip as you make your way back south with plenty of food hotspots to take advantage of.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
