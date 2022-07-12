Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Regional apprenticeship opportunities in the Southern Tablelands with Essential Energy now open

Updated July 12 2022 - 5:16am, first published 2:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candidates are invited to apply for positions based in Goulburn, Crookwell, Braidwood, Queanbeyan and Yass. Photo: Matthew Henry on Unsplash.

Essential Energy is reaching out to people in regional, rural and remote NSW to apply for their apprenticeship and trainee programs, with more than 70 places available.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.