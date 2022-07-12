Essential Energy is reaching out to people in regional, rural and remote NSW to apply for their apprenticeship and trainee programs, with more than 70 places available.
Apprentices will undertake a four-year program covering all aspects of operating a modern electricity network while working towards a trade qualification.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: Lessons about resilience from my Grandma
Essential Energy head of operations Brendon Neyland said they were pleased to be opening the apprenticeship and trainee programs once again.
"Earlier this year we welcomed 52 apprentices and trainees into the business, all of whom are already making great strides in their learning and skill acquisition," Mr Neyland said.
"These roles allow people to live and work in many regional towns, where they are supported to bring their whole self to work."
Candidates are invited to apply for positions based in Goulburn, Crookwell, Braidwood, Queanbeyan and Yass.
Other locations include: Albury, Armidale, Ballina, Balranald, Bega, Berrigan, Boorowa, Buronga, Casino, Cobar, Coffs Harbour, Condobolin, Coolamon, Coonamble, Cootamundra, Corowa, Culcairn, Deniliquin, Dubbo, Forbes, Goondiwindi, Grafton, Griffith, Inverell, Junee, Kempsey, Lake Cargelligo, Leeton, Lismore, Moree, Moruya, Nambucca Heads, Narrabri, Narromine, Nyngan, Oberon, Orange, Parkes, Port Macquarie, Quirindi, Tamworth, Taree, Tenterfield, Tooleybuc, Tumbarumba, Tweed Heads, Wagga Wagga, Walgett, Wellington, Wilcannia, and Young.
The Essential Energy apprentice program has high rates of completion with historical data showing 93 per cent of employees completing their apprenticeship, well above the national averages of 63 per cent.
Most employees who complete their apprenticeship stay in the business, with retention rates of 92 per cent and one in four apprentices go on to higher technical roles within the business.
"We are a team of global thinkers that care about the future of energy and we believe people complete their apprenticeship and stay with the business because they feel part of a positive and inclusive culture," Mr Neyland said.
"We are looking for people who can demonstrate a passion for the role and whose values are aligned to ours.
"We are keen to build participation in our workforce from women and people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds and encourage anyone who is interested in lining up a great career to jump onto our website and apply today."
Positions include 71 apprenticeships made up of 58 powerline workers, seven cable jointers, six zone substation electrician technicians and four Indigenous specific field operations trainees, with intakes for asset inspector and vegetation officer traineeships to open in August.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.