Residents are being warned to prepare themselves for an 80s influx that will see mullets take over local communities.
The Black Dog Institute has officially launched its 2022 Mullets for Mental Health campaign and Aussies are being encouraged to start growing some luscious locks for the month of September.
Advertisement
Mullets for Mental Health is now in its third year, the campaign was launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic which saw a rise in interesting at-home haircuts, but also, a significant increase in mental illness.
Black Dog Institute's Mullet for Mental Health campaign coordinator, Tom Farrar, said almost 80 per cent of Australians claimed their mental health had worsened due to the pandemic.
"Mullets for Mental Health is a fun and engaging way to ignite those important mental health conversations that we need to be having," Mr Farrar said.
"It's a way to show your fellow Aussies that you're all ears for mental health by raising funds to drive ground-breaking research into the early detection, prevention and treatment of common health disorders."
Mullets for Mental Health has raised over $9.6million over the past two campaigns for mental health research and this year's campaign will help continue with important work.
Money raised in previous years has supported programs such as Under the Radar which looks at the characteristics, experiences, and barriers to accessing clinical support for those experiencing mental illness but who do not seek support.
Donations have also helped to grow Future Proofing, Black Dog Institute's school-based, five-year trial that aims to prevent depression and anxiety in young people.
As the only medical research institute in Australia, Black Dog Institute investigates mental health across all ages.
Their aim is to create a mentally healthier world for everyone through 'translational' research which combines research studies, education programs, digital tools and apps, clinical services, and public resources to discover new solutions and create real-world change.
Anyone keen to take on the challenge of growing a mullet can register at mulletsformentalhealth.org.au before grabbing the shaver and asking friends and family members to sponsor them on their mullet journey.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.