The Veolia Mulwaree Trust has distributed more than $264,000 to 50 community groups and organisations as part of its third and final funding round of 2022.
Nineteen organisations were presented with grants at a presentation in Goulburn on Tuesday, November 29.
The projects span emergency services, sport and recreation facilities, progress associations and historical societies.
Congratulating all beneficiaries in the funding round, Justin Houghton, Trust chairman and Veolia's Woodlawn Eco Precinct manager, said the recipients' projects "aligned with the company's commitment to the community."
"The work Veolia undertakes at the Woodlawn Eco Precinct enables us to further contribute to the local community through the Trust across a wide range of projects that are supporting a whole host of wonderful initiatives and causes," he said.
"The projects we are funding will have direct benefits in improving the lives of residents in our area and that's something we're very proud of. "
The Trust has distributed about $13 million to more than 1500 local projects over the past 17 years.
The 19 successful grant projects in this round are:
In addition, 31 organisations have shared in just over $44,000 in contributions through the Trust's donation program.
The Trust was established in 2004 to support community initiatives, with a specific focus on Tarago, the town in which Veolia operates its Woodlawn Eco Precinct. Three funding rounds will be held in 2023, with the first round opening for applications in late January. For more information regarding applying to the Trust's funding programs visit https://mulwareetrust.smartygrants.com.au
