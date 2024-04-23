Man injured in crash with truck near Braidwood

Emergency services are currently on scene at a serious crash near Braidwood.
About 8.45am today (April 23), police were called to the Kings Highway, Braidwood, between Narranghi Road and Cargills Lane, following reports of a two-vehicle crash, involving a truck and a car.
The male driver of the car, aged in his 50s, is being treated for serious injuries at the scene.
The 57-year-old male truck driver was uninjured.
Eastbound lanes of the Kings Highway are closed, with local diversions in place. Up to date traffic information can be found on www.livetraffic.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.