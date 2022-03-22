Braidwood Times

Should we be turning mega-waste into mega-watts?

Tom Melville
By Tom Melville
Updated March 22 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Voice of Real Australia is a regular newsletter from ACM, which has journalists in every state and territory. Sign up here to get it by email, or here to forward it to a friend. Today's is written by podcast host, Tom Melville.

The Veolia operated Woodlawn bioreactor at Tarago. Picture: Laura Corrigan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Melville

Tom Melville

Host, Voice of Real Australia

Originally from Canberra, Tom Melville worked for the BBC in the UK and as a freelancer in Tunisia before coming to ACM. He is the host of ACM's national podcast Voice of Real Australia. urlgeni.us/VORAPod

Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.