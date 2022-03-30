Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Federal Election 2022: Eden-Monaro contender Mark Schweikert pulls out amid NSW preselection drama

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated March 30 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council deputy mayor Mark Schweikert. Picture: Supplied

Ex-Navy seaman Jerry Nockles will be rubber-stamped as the Liberals' candidate in Eden-Monaro after his only opponent pulled out amid anger at the Scott Morrison-led move to cancel local preselections and install "captain's picks" in key seats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.