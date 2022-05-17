A Braidwood photographer has taken out the top gong at the QPRC 2022 Art Awards, netting themselves $5000 in the process.
Announced on Thursday night (May 12) at a ceremony at The Q Exhibition Space in Queanbeyan, the Acquisitive Art Award was handed to Braidwood photographer Frank Lindner for his portrait artwork.
Advertisement
"It began as a family portrait," Frank said.
"Nonetheless it was this image that captured the anticipation as to how we were going to have to adapt to the impending lockdown mandates.
"The notion or hint at super hero was intended if only to shadow the inevitable discomfort we were about to experience with humour."
This year's judges, Dr Sarah Schmidt Director of the Canberra Museum and Gallery and Yvette Dal Pozzo, Director of Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, described the work as very expressive.
"The artist somehow captures the zeitgeist where we experience the mundane/domestic and unprecedented/alien worlds colliding," they said.
"The work calls for a recognition of the superhero-like effort and tensions involved between maintaining everyday rhythms such as cooking a chicken on a spit-roast, and continuing to express creativity and make art."
Frank said that he was 'thrilled' to see his work appreciated.
"It's thrilling to receive the award for a private photo," he said.
"There was a possibility that it expressed something about the bizarre times we have been living through. This prize affirms that vague feeling: to have it accepted as public art. Thank you QPRC, Bendigo Bank sponsors and helpers, I'm humbled and encouraged to make more images."
The QPRC team Leader for Culture, Arts and Museums Janita Byrne, who coordinates the awards said she is extremely pleased that this artwork, a visual time capsule of our COVID era, will join Council's art collection.
"It is important for these sorts of works to be held in public collections, visually enriching and informing viewers into the future about perspectives of individual experience in our region."
Other winners included; the $1000 Bendigo Pick Award won by Braidwood artist Kate Curruthers for her oil painting 'Rain on the way'.
The $2000 Emerging Artist Award for 18 to 29 year old's won by Wamboin artist Mahala Hill for her sculptural work 'Mutated I', in ceramic, bone and glass.
The $3000 3D Award, won by Krawarree artist Karen Warburton for 'UPCYCLE', a three-dimensional wooden assemblage wall work.
Advertisement
There is still the $1000 People's Choice Award up for grabs, exhibition visitors can vote for their favourite work during the remainder of the show.
The exhibition team said this award rarely goes with the judge's choice and it can be quite surprising who gets the largest number of votes, a bit like in the Archibald Prize. The QPRC Art Awards exhibition continues until June 11 at The Q Exhibition Space, Queanbeyan, open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.