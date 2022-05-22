Braidwood Times
Home/News/Federal Election
Federal Election

How election day unfolded across Eden-Monaro

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:50am, first published May 22 2022 - 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The polls have opened for election day 2022 and voters across Eden-Monaro are being asked the big question - tomato sauce or barbecue?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.