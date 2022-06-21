There have been two new additions to the Rusten House Art Centre in Queanbeyan.
Included as part of the July exhibition, The Exploration of Space by Paul Martin and Exploring Sculpture by Ingrid Ferguson, Rick Smyth, Ray Fraser, Jeanette Regan and Amanda Parker.
The exhibition runs from July 2-23. You can learn more about the two works below.
The Exploration of Space by Paul Martin
A series of paintings based on exploration of the universe in both oil and water colour media. Martin began this series in recognition of human evolution and ingenuity. He states that if we can make it to space, we can address climate change and human rights issues.
It took only 66 years from the Wright Brothers first sending a machine into the air to NASA landing on the moon. The paintings look at research and exploration endeavours, both current and historic.
'Where we could go next is exciting,' Paul Martin.
Exploring Sculpture by Ingrid Ferguson, Rick Smyth, Ray Fraser, Jeanette Regan and Amanda Parker
This exhibition presents works from a group of artists who delight in exchanging ideas but have individual preferences in style, material and inspiration. See an eclectic mix of materials - including stone, bronze and clay - moulded into a combination of natural forms and figurative works.
Internationally renowned sculptor and group mentor, Wojciech Pietranik will deliver a talk on sculptural processes at 3pm at the opening on Saturday July 2.
Rusten House Art Centre
10am - 4pm Wed - Sat
Opening 2-4pm Saturday July 2
