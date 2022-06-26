Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Campo backs Queanbeyan Blues hat-trick hero

By Patrick Gaynor
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:55am, first published June 26 2022 - 6:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queanbeyan Blues' Adam Misios dives in the corner to score. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It'll mean he loses him, but former Canberra Raiders captain Terry Campese thinks his fullback Mathew Parsons should be playing NRL reserve grade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.