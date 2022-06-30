Two suburbs in the Queanbeyan-Palerang area have joined the "millionaire's club" when it comes to houses, as of May this year.
CoreLogic research analyst Caytlin Ezzy released the Million Dollar Markets report that details which suburbs across the country have median house and unit prices that exceed $1 million.
Advertisement
The data shows which suburbs are "newcomers" from May this year, compared to May, 2021.
Jerrabomberra and Bungendore made the list this year, with an increase in more than $270,000 in house prices in both suburbs.
Ms Ezzy said there were different factors that influenced the price jump, such as affordability compared to Sydney and Canberra and lifestyle options.
"Anecdotally there's no denying how important community, space and lifestyle have become during the past two years," she said.
"Areas such as...Bungendore's thriving arts and cultural scene, wineries and fresh local produce have likely help drive demand across the region."
Jerrabomberra had the highest median value of $1,256,386, which grew from $968,878 in May, 2021.
Bungendore's median house price rose from $863,865 to $1,137,961 this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
I like to write about arts, entertainment and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I like to write about arts, entertainment and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.