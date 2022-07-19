Rural medical students skill up at Queanbeyan Hospital

Queanbeyan Hospital is playing home to some new faces.
ANU rural medical students are currently undertaking clinical skills training at the hospital.
Advertisement
Read more: Grant to bring more jobs to Queanbeyan
The ANU Rural Medical Stream offers a variety of opportunities for medical students interested in becoming a rural doctor to complete a significant part of their training in rural settings. This includes undertaking 50 per cent of their Year 2 Clinical Skills Training at Queanbeyan Hospital.
A total of 28 students per year are selected in a competitive recruitment process, with 14 placements per term.
Member for Monaro Nicole Overall said it was a good outcome for the regions.
"We know the difficulties we've been experiencing in attracting and retaining medical and health professionals to our regional and rural areas, and this includes for us in Monaro," said Mrs Overall.
"It's so exciting to know that terrific programs such as the ANU Rural Medical Stream are encouraging, supporting and developing students who are making the decision to study and work in rural and remote areas.
"This program is about improving recruitment, retention and engagement with local rural communities and is filling a critical need, particularly in our rural and remote areas," she continued.
"We know that when students train rurally, many end up staying and setting up their lives in places like Cooma.
"On behalf of our communities, I'd like to thank Dr Billie Malek and Dr Peter Davis for their long-term involvement and mentoring in this program, and the leadership they provide acting as incredible role models."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.