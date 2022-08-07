Braidwood Times
Nick Quinn buys The Tourist Hotel in Queanbeyan, NSW for $14 million through HTL Property

By Brittney Levinson
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:32am, first published August 7 2022 - 5:00am
A prominent NSW publican has purchased the Tourist Hotel in Queanbeyan. Picture: Supplied

A Newcastle publican has continued a buying and selling spree across regional NSW, adding The Tourist Hotel in Queanbeyan to his pub portfolio.

