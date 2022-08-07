A Newcastle publican has continued a buying and selling spree across regional NSW, adding The Tourist Hotel in Queanbeyan to his pub portfolio.
A syndicate led by NSW publican Nick Quinn has taken ownership of the freehold going concern hotel in an off-market deal believed to be in the vicinity of $14 million.
The pub includes a bar, bistro, beer garden, outdoor gaming room and 18 accommodation rooms.
In 2015, the property went through a $1.8 million renovation that paid homage to hotel's original art deco design.
Mr Quinn and publican Sean O'Hara this week sold Windsor Castle Hotel in East Maitland for an inland regional record of $51 million.
Mr Quinn is also part of syndicates which recently purchased the Manning River Hotel in Taree and the Thomas Blamey Tavern in Wagga in deals worth a reported $20 million and $27 million, respectively.
Situated on nearly 2000 square metres of land, The Tourist Hotel also features a 3am liquor licence for Monday through to Saturday and 16 gaming machine entitlements.
The art deco property is located on Monaro Street and is positioned next to a large council car park with more than 200 spaces.
The sale was exclusively managed by HTL Property director Blake Edwards and national director Dan Dragicevich.
Mr Edwards would not comment on the sale price but said Queanbeyan was a desirable location for purchasers due to its low proportion of pubs relative to the population.
He said buyer activity remained strong for premium hotel assets.
The sale comes days after a renowned Sydney pub hit the market this week with $175 million price expectations. For those with a more modest budget, the Wellington Hotel in the Central West region of NSW is for sale for less than $800,000.
Amid the recent transactions, Mr Dragicevich said "very deliberate activity by industry paragons" remained a strong feature of the national hotel market landscape.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
