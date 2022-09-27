Braidwood Times
Conservation groups hold campout protest against logging at Shallow Crossing

Joel Erickson
Updated September 27 2022 - 4:07am, first published 4:06am
Friends of the Forest and the Brooman State Forest Conservation Group have staged a campout protest against native forest logging near Batemans Bay.

